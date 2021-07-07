Gold Coast coach responds to report alleging ‘culture concerns and boozy warning signs’

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew says he trusts his leadership group after reports emerged of booze-fuelled night following the club’s 50-point loss to Port Adelaide recently.

3AW Football’s Mick Warner reported in The Herald Sun that while players were allowed a social life, the evening had raised eyebrows within the AFL given the money being spent on football in Queensland and the Suns’ documented culture issues from previous years.

It was reported the celebrations “spilled over to a raucous house-party at nearby Burleigh Waters that wound up in the early hours of Sunday morning” but Dew said he was comfortable with what he’d been told by his players.

“The coach can’t be everywhere, the GM can’t be everywhere,” Dew said on 3AW.

“It’s really important the leaders are really strong on what behaviours they want to drive.

“I trust Wittsy, Touk and Dave and Sam Collins and they (had) no issue at all and I take their word for it.”

There was also criticism reported of Dew in the article.

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)