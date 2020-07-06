Gold Coast delivers the latest on Matt Rowell’s injury

Gold Coast is weighing up whether injured young gun Matt Rowell has surgery.

The midfielder suffered a shoulder dislocation against Geelong on Saturday.

The Suns said they’d seek a range of opinions before deciding whether Rowell had surgery or not.

“We don’t feel like we have to rush the decision, we understand there is a high level of interest in it, but we also want to make sure we make the right decision for Matt and that will be done in consultation with Matt and his family,” the club said in a statement.

