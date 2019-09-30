Gold Coast handed healthy assistance package from the AFL

Gold Coast has been handed a healthy assistance package by the AFL.

The Suns will have picks 1 and 2 in this year’s upcoming draft, as well as the first pick of the second round (currently pick 20).

They’ve also been handed a mid-first round pick next year, which is currently pick 11.

On top of that, they’ll have the first pick of the second round next year (currently pick 19).

There’s also expanded access to players through their academy.

The Suns have never finished higher than 12th since joining the AFL in 2011.