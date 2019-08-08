Gold Coast player tests positive to cocaine, faces lengthy ban

Gold Coast youngster Brayden Crossley is facing a lengthy ban after he tested positive to cocaine on match day.

He’s waiting for the return of his B sample after testing positive before a NEAFL match in May.

It’s understood he intends to fight the charges.

If found guilty, Crossley – who has played 10 AFL games – could be banned for up to four years.

The Suns said it would be “inappropriate to pre-empt the outcome of the matter” until the investigation was complete.

“We have been notified that Brayden Crossley has received notification of an adverse analytical finding from a recent test by ASADA under the Australian Football Anti-Doping Code.

“The club supports the role of ASADA and will fully cooperate during this process.

“We are continuing to provide Brayden with wellbeing support and want to stress that it would be inappropriate to pre-empt the outcome of the matter at this time.

“Brayden has sought independent legal advice to assist him going forward.

“The club’s public commentary on this issue is governed by strict protocols, and as such under the Australian Football Anti-Doping Code we are unable to provide any further commentary whilst the process unfolds.”