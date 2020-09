Gold Coast chairman Tony Cochrane has categorically ruled out any suggestion academy star Alex Davies won’t be drafted by the Suns.

Sam McClure said on Sportsday there was strong interest in the inside midfielder from Adelaide, which is all but certain to have the first pick in this year’s draft.

He asked Cochrane whether there was any chance of Davies ending up elsewhere.

“Zero, none,” he said.

