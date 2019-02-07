Gold Coast star signs long-term contract extension

Gold Coast midfielder Touk Miller has re-signed until the end of 2022.

The Suns confirmed the three-year contract extension on Thursday.

Miller, 22, finished runner-up in the club’s best and fairest award last season.

His signature follows those of David Swallow and Jarrod Witts, who have also committed long-term to the club.

Miller spoke with Sportsday on Thursday night, saying he never wanted to play anywhere else.

He was also quizzed about a now infamous “verbal” he apparently gave players – including Tom Lynch – leaving the club at the end of last season.

While he played down how that actually played out, Miller said his message was simple.

“We don’t want people at the club who don’t want to be there,” he said.

