Gold Coast youngster extends contract with the Suns

Izak Rankine has re-signed with the Gold Coast Suns.

Last year’s No.3 draft pick hasn’t played a game in the AFL yet, but has committed to the club until the end of 2022.

The South Australian product would have likely drawn interest from the two clubs in his home state.

Rankine joins a group of core players to re-sign with the Suns this season.

David Swallow, Jarrod Witts, Touk Miller, Alex Sexton, Rory Thompson, Peter Wright, Ben Ainsworth and Jack Bowes have also re-signed.