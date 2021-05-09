3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Goodwin reveals the Dees’ winning formula

5 hours ago
3AW Football
FootballMelbourne Football Club
Article image for Goodwin reveals the Dees’ winning formula

Melbourne defeated Sydney on Saturday night by nine points, remaining the only unbeaten team in the AFL after the first eight rounds.

Melbourne senior coach, Simon Goodwin told Sunday Sport missing out on the finals last year really helped fuel the team to get to the next level.

“I told them two messages at the end of (Saturday night’s) game, one of them was around the joy you are giving our supporters, make sure you spend some time and look at the MCC to see how proud they are,” he told Sunday Sport.

“Second thing was, how proud I was that they continue to find ways to dig and win under adversity.”

Goodwin also spoke to the team about:

  • Melbourne going 8-0 after beating Sydney at the MCG
  • Ronald Barassi in the stands on Saturday night
  • What is clicking this year that didn’t necessarily click in the years before

Press PLAY to hear the whole interview on Sunday Sport 

Image: Getty / Dylan Burns 

3AW Football
FootballSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332