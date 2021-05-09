Goodwin reveals the Dees’ winning formula

Melbourne defeated Sydney on Saturday night by nine points, remaining the only unbeaten team in the AFL after the first eight rounds.

Melbourne senior coach, Simon Goodwin told Sunday Sport missing out on the finals last year really helped fuel the team to get to the next level.

“I told them two messages at the end of (Saturday night’s) game, one of them was around the joy you are giving our supporters, make sure you spend some time and look at the MCC to see how proud they are,” he told Sunday Sport.

“Second thing was, how proud I was that they continue to find ways to dig and win under adversity.”

Goodwin also spoke to the team about:

Melbourne going 8-0 after beating Sydney at the MCG

Ronald Barassi in the stands on Saturday night

What is clicking this year that didn’t necessarily click in the years before

