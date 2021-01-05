Government tears up plans to quarantine tennis players at the Westin Hotel

Tennis Australia and the Victorian government have torn up plans to quarantine international tennis players at The Westin Hotel on Collins Street following backlash from permanent residents.

Lisa Neville said on Tuesday another hotel had been found, but did not reveal where.

Players are due to arrive in Melbourne for the Australian Open on January 15.

“It’s good news, sensible news,” Digby Lewis, who is a long-term permanent resident at the hotel, said in response to the development.

