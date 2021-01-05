3AW
Government tears up plans to quarantine tennis players at the Westin Hotel

2 hours ago
3aw mornings
Tennis Australia and the Victorian government have torn up plans to quarantine international tennis players at The Westin Hotel on Collins Street following backlash from permanent residents.

Lisa Neville said on Tuesday another hotel had been found, but did not reveal where.

Players are due to arrive in Melbourne for the Australian Open on January 15.

“It’s good news, sensible news,” Digby Lewis, who is a long-term permanent resident at the hotel, said in response to the development.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

