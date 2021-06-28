GP explains what no-fault indemnity for AstraZeneca jabs means

Australians aged under 40 can now choose to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab.

Speaking after a national cabinet meeting yesterday, Scott Morrison announced no-fault indemnity for GPs who give AstraZeneca vaccines, providing legal protection for doctors in the event vaccination causes injury, death or loss of income for patients.

While advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) recommends AstraZeneca only be used for over-60s, that’s a preference, not a rule.

President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, Dr Karen Price, says the indemnity scheme means GPs can confidently start having conversations with younger people who want the vaccine.

“It gives us confidence to be able to have that conversation to people under 60 who wish to have the AstraZeneca,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“We’re certainly wanting to vaccinate any aged care workers, of course … and anybody who has felt they’ve evaluated the risks.”

But there’s one group Dr Price says she’s particularly keen to see visiting GPs for an AstraZeneca jab.

“I think the most important group would be those who have been hesitating about getting their second dose of AstraZeneca.”

Press PLAY below to hear Dr Price’s thoughts on no-fault indemnity scheme and AstraZeneca