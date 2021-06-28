3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • GP explains what no-fault indemnity..

GP explains what no-fault indemnity for AstraZeneca jabs means

6 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for GP explains what no-fault indemnity for AstraZeneca jabs means

Australians aged under 40 can now choose to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab.

Speaking after a national cabinet meeting yesterday, Scott Morrison announced no-fault indemnity for GPs who give AstraZeneca vaccines, providing legal protection for doctors in the event vaccination causes injury, death or loss of income for patients.

While advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) recommends AstraZeneca only be used for over-60s, that’s a preference, not a rule.

President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, Dr Karen Price, says the indemnity scheme means GPs can confidently start having conversations with younger people who want the vaccine.

“It gives us confidence to be able to have that conversation to people under 60 who wish to have the AstraZeneca,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“We’re certainly wanting to vaccinate any aged care workers, of course … and anybody who has felt they’ve evaluated the risks.”

But there’s one group Dr Price says she’s particularly keen to see visiting GPs for an AstraZeneca jab.

“I think the most important group would be those who have been hesitating about getting their second dose of AstraZeneca.”

Press PLAY below to hear Dr Price’s thoughts on no-fault indemnity scheme and AstraZeneca

 

3AW Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332