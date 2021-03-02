GP plays down concerns about Victoria’s ‘slow’ COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Health experts say Victoria’s slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is not cause for concern.

Victoria has administered the jab to 6676 people, compared to 12,424 doses administered in NSW.

But Melbourne GP and former president of the Australian Medical Association, Dr Tony Bartone, says there’s “no immediate rush”.

“We’ve got the ability to have a staged format … making sure that it’s robust,” he told Ross and Russel.

Dr Bartone says he expects the rollout will ramp up significantly by the end of the month.

“By the end of March there will be the progressive rollout out of nearly 4800 GP practices across the country as they come online we’ll be able to deliver the large inflow of the locally produced AstraZeneca,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

Tony Bartone

“At the moment with the number of odses that have been avaialble … it’s been the immediately frontline hospital and intensive care and emergeny department doctors and health staff that have received it.

“We are in no immediate rush to complete vaccinate the population

“Weve got the baility to have a staged format … making sure that it’s robust.

“By the end of March there will be the progressive rollout out of nealrly 4800 GP practices across the country as they come online we’ll be ale to deliver th elarge infow of the locally produced astrazeneca