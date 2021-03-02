3AW
GP plays down concerns about Victoria’s ‘slow’ COVID-19 vaccine rollout

6 seconds ago
Ross and Russel
Health experts say Victoria’s slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is not cause for concern.

Victoria has administered the jab to 6676 people, compared to 12,424 doses administered in NSW.

But Melbourne GP and former president of the Australian Medical Association, Dr Tony Bartone, says there’s “no immediate rush”.

“We’ve got the ability to have a staged format … making sure that it’s robust,” he told Ross and Russel.

Dr Bartone says he expects the rollout will ramp up significantly by the end of the month.

“By the end of March there will be the progressive rollout out of nearly 4800 GP practices across the country as they come online we’ll be able to deliver the large inflow of the locally produced AstraZeneca,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

How Victoria’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout compares to other states

 

