GP tram strike: Actually, Minister, this IS your problem

Neil Mitchell has called on the minister responsible for Victoria’s trams to take some ownership of her portfolio while she attempts to distance herself from drastic strike action.

It was last night revealed tram drivers will go on strike on all four days of the Australian Grand Prix next month.

The union announced the new action will involve four-hour stoppages at critical times during the international event, as well as two more days in the first week of March.

Public Transport Minister Melissa Horne has today washed her hands of the dispute.

“This isn’t my EBA. This is an EBA between the private operator and also the union,” she told 3AW News.

“They’re the ones that need to get into the commission and sort it out (and) stop holding passengers to ransom.”

Neil Mitchell suggested Ms Horne should rethink that position.

“Here’s a message for the minister for trams — fix it!” he said on 3AW this morning.

“She must sit down and negotiate directly, even as a moderator.

“To say it’s somebody else’s problem… Come on.

“The union also needs to see sense here.

“This is damaging Victoria.”

Click PLAY to hear Neil Mitchell’s full comments

Ms Horne declined an interview opportunity with Neil Mitchell.

(Image: Facebook)