GRAND FINAL TEAMS: Richmond and GWS reveal their changes for the decider

The teams are in for Saturday’s grand final.

Richmond has sprung just the one change, with Marlion Pickett to make his debut at the expense of the injured Jack Graham.

GWS has two huge inclusions, with Toby Greene and Lachie Whitfield returning to the Giants’ side.

Lachie Keeffe and Bobby Hill were dropped.

There’s still a serious injury cloud hanging over Phil Davis, with Keeffe his likely replacement if he fails to get over a lower leg injury.

RICHMOND

B: Astbury, Broad, Grimes

HB: Houli, Vlastuin, Short

C: Ellis, Prestia, Caddy

HF: Rioli, Cotchin, Lambert

F: Castagna, Lynch, Riewoldt

FOL: Nankervis, Edwards, Martin

INT: Soldo, Baker, Pickett, Bolton

EMG: Ross, Stack, Garthwaite, McIntosh.

IN: Pickett (debut).

OUT: Jack Graham (shoulder).

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: Haynes, Davis, Corr

HB: Kennedy, Taylor, Shaw

C: Williams, Kelly, Whitfield

HF: Reid, Cameron, Perryman

F: Himmelberg, Finlayson, Daniels

FOL: Mumford, Taranto, De Boer

INT: Hopper, Lloyd, Greene, Tomlinson

EMG: Cumming, Langdon, Keeffe, Hill.

IN: Greene, Whitfield.

OUT: Keeffe, Hill (omitted).