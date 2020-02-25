Grand Prix tram strikes cancelled after government intervenes in long-running dispute

Tram strikes scheduled to disrupt the Australian Grand Prix have been cancelled after the Andrews government intervened in the long-running dispute between Yarra Trams and the Rail, Tram and Bus Union.

Public transport minister Melissa Horne has finally stepped in to force negotiations between the union and Yarra Trams, two weeks after saying it wasn’t her job.

The opposition has slammed Ms Horne for failing to intervene earlier, calling for her to be sacked.

Strikes over wages have been ongoing since July 2019, with the union calling for a five per cent annual pay rise for staff.

Yarra Trams has offered a 12 per cent rise over four years.

Grand Prix corporation boss Andrew Westacott says he’s relieved the strikes won’t be going ahead, as trams the main form of public transport to the Albert Park track.

“I think it’s a great result for the Grand Prix, clearly, it’s a great result for Victorian major events,” he said.

Image: Michael Dodge / Stringer