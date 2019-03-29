Grandmother fights back tears on 3AW after being spat on at the footy

A grandmother has fought back tears on 3AW after she was spat on by a teenager following Collingwood’s win over Richmond on Thursday night.

Katherine said she was singing the club song in the stands after the Pies belted the Tigers by 44 points when a teenage boy spat on her.

“I am appalled,” she told 3AW Football.

Victoria Police said it was more than happy to follow the matter up and spitting on somebody was a criminal offence.

“If that’s an intentional act it is disgusting,” Superintendent David Clayton told Neil Mitchell.

“We are more than happy to follow that up.

“It is behaviour we won’t tolerate.”

Superintendent David Clayton said 10 people were evicted from the MCG for “disruptive behaviour”, one person was arrested for being drunk and another was taken to hospital for a mental health assessment.

