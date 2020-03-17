‘Grateful for every dollar’: Much-loved Good Friday Appeal telethon to go ahead

The Good Friday Appeal’s telethon will still go ahead to raise much-needed funds for the Royal Children’s Hospital.

The annual Kids Day Out at the convention centre is one of many high-profile events to be cancelled in response to the spread of coronavirus in Victoria.

The director of the appeal, Anne Randall, said the telethon will still run.

“This is one of the state’s biggest annual events, and one of my favourites” – Neil Mitchell

They are reviewing roadside collections and have encouraged any fundraisers with large groups of people, 500 or more, to be called off.

“We are hoping people still support the Good Friday Appeal because they can always make donations online and they can watch the telecast,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“We know our community is very generous, they will be as generous as they can afford to be because they love the Royal Children’s Hospital.

“We are not expecting to break any records this year, we are just grateful for every dollar we can receive for the hospital.”

To donate visit https://www.goodfridayappeal.com.au/

Image: Luis Ascui / Stringer