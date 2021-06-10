Grave concerns for woman missing in Victoria’s west

Police are ramping up their search for a woman missing in Victoria’s west.

Nina, 20, left her home in Simpson, between Colac and Port Campbell, at about 8.20am on Wednesday and was expected to arrive at her Glenfyne workplace half an hour later.

But she never arrived.

Investigators and Nina’s family hold grave concerns due to the extreme weather conditions, which caused flooding on roads on her usual route to work.

Police and SES volunteers are searching for Nina and her 2013 white Toyota Hilux in the Glenfyne and Simpson areas.

An image of Nina’s car, which bears the registration number 1NM 6MQ, has been released.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle, or has information about Nina’s whereabouts is urged to contact Warrnambool police on 5560 1333.

