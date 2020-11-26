3AW
‘Great news’ as school graduations get the go-ahead in Victoria!

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Victorian schools have been given the all-clear to hold graduation ceremonies for Year 6 and Year 12 students.

It comes after the state officially ‘eradicated’ COVID-19.

“It’s great they’ll be able to do it,” David Howes, deputy secretary of the Department of Education, told Neil Mitchell.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW!

