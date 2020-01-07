‘Great parenting!’: Tennis star Tsitsipas cops courtside spray from mum after injuring dad

One of the hottest young players on the tennis circuit has copped a courtside spray after injuring his dad in a dummy spit.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vented his frustration by smashing his racquet during his loss to Australian Nick Kyrgios in their ATP Cup clash last night.

A second swing clipped the arm of his father, who was sitting next to the Greek young gun in the coach’s seat

Scroll down to watch the incident unfold

As dad walked away holding his arm, Tsitsipas’s mother stormed down to within earshot to give her son a piece of her mind.

And it made Stephen Quartermain very happy.

“I thought it was terrific because one of the problems in, particularly, the sport of tennis is parents let them get away with this sort of behaviour,” he told 3AW Breakfast co-host Kate this morning.

“This is great parenting I would’ve thought — and particularly embarrassing for Stefanos.”