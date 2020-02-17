Greensborough bus driver sparks hour long stand-off after refusing to allow guide dog on board

A bus driver has sparked an hour long stand-off with a vision impaired passenger after refusing to let her guide dog board the bus.

Louise Pearson tried to board a Greensborough bus this morning, as she does every morning, when the driver refused to let her aboard.

“The bus driver pulled up in front of me and he said ‘no dogs on this bus’,” she told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“I have a golden Labrador guide dog called Arthur, and I stepped onto the bus and said ‘this is a guide dog’.”

Another passenger approached the driver and told him Louise and her dog were regular travellers on the route, but he still refused to let the dog ride on the bus.

“We’ve been sitting here for the last 50 minutes because he says it’s not a guide dog!,” Louise told Ross and John.

The bus driver called the police, who offered to drive Louise to work in a police car, but she refused.

“That’s not how you win a fight!,” she told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

After more than an hour of impasse, the driver eventually relented under police pressure and allowed Louise and her dog, Arthur, to travel on the bus.

“I can’t believe in this day and age that we have this sort of nonsense going on,” she said.

“I’m totally blind. I’m just trying to go to work!”

Victorian law stipulates that guide dogs are permitted to travel on all forms of public transport.

