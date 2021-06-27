3AW
Fears of a national COVID-19 crisis as cases recorded in four states and territories

8 hours ago
There are growing fears of a national COVID-19 outbreak, with cases recorded yesterday in four states and territories.

The virus has been detected in four states, with restrictions in place in NSW, Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory, and 37 new local cases recorded across the country yesterday.

A significant rise in COVID-19 cases is expected in Sydney this morning, after NSW recorded 30 new cases yesterday.

Victoria has declared Greater Sydney, the Central Coast, Shellharbour, Blue Mountains and Wollongong in NSW as red zones, along with the City of Darwin, City of Palmerston and Litchfield in the NT. Non-Victorian residents who have been in red zones cannot enter Victoria.

The federal cabinet national security committee will meet today to discuss the outbreaks.

The national cabinet is also expected to meet in coming days to discuss the outbreak.

Today Show reporter in Sydney, Gabby Boyle, says “everyone is feeling a bit down in the dumps” over surging case numbers.

But the NSW daily testing turnout has been encouraging.

“We need to really be in excess of 50,000,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

Press PLAY below for more on the situation in Sydney

