Gun recruit already making an impact at Collingwood

Collingwood star Jeremy Howe says Dayne Beams has already made his mark after returning to the club.

The gun midfielder rejoined the Pies after a stint at Brisbane.

Speaking on Sportsday, Howe said Beams was already proving his worth.

“He’s had an amazing influence on some young midfielders which is really pleasing,”

“His on-field stuff, especially at training, has been first class.

“He’s clearly an a-grade midfielder.”

