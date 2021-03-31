3AW
GWS coach Leon Cameron admits Amazon documentary made him uncomfortable

1 hour ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
GWS coach Leon Cameron admits he was uncomfortable watching himself back on a recent Amazon documentary.

But he says he has no regrets with the Giants having their tumultuous 2020 campaign tracked as part of the Marking Their Mark series.

“No doubt there was some good stuff, some raw emotional stuff and some tough conversations, but you know as well as I do, you can’t pick and choose when to do and when not to,” Cameron told 3AW.

“We wanted our fans to see it – good, bad or otherwise.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

(Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
