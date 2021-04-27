3AW
GWS cops massive fine over umpire approach from footy boss

4 hours ago
3AW Football
GWS has copped a $20,000 fine after footy boss Jason McCartney approached the umpires at half-time of Friday night’s loss to the Western Bulldogs.

The AFL announced the fine on Tuesday.

McCartney raised eyebrows when he was spotted conversing with umpires during the main break, reportedly voicing his displeasure at the lopsided free kick count which the Giants were losing 4-12 at the time.

The AFL said that McCartney had “accepted responsibility and has apologised for his actions”.

The Giants have accepted the penalty.

