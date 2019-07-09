GWS gun set to miss several weeks of footy

Josh Kelly could miss the next month of footy.

GWS revealed on Tuesday the star midfielder had suffered a tear in his calf in the weekend loss to Brisbane.

The Giants, who have a crucial run of games coming up, said he’d miss a few weeks as a result.

They play Richmond, Collingwood and Port Adelaide in the next three weeks.

Stephen Coniglio and Shane Mumford will have to pass fitness tests to play this week.

In more positive news, Lachie Whitfield is all but certain to return from injury this week.