GWS star admits ‘graveyard’ dig from former teammate didn’t go unnoticed…

GWS star Lachie Whitfield says Devon Smith’s “graveyard” dig didn’t go unnoticed at the Giants in the lead-up to Round 1.

But he says it didn’t really play any part in the club’s stirring 72-point first round victory.

Smith, a former GWS player, joked during the pre-season that gun Essendon recruit Dylan Shiel was disappointed he’d have to play his first game for the Bombers against the Giants in Sydney.

Smith called the Giants home a “graveyard” – a clear dig at the small crowds.

“It was probably two or three weeks ago now that he said that comment … it was probably spoken about then at the time,” Whitfield said on 3AW.

“But in the lead up to the game we were just focused on ourselves and the way we were gonna play.

“It didn’t get mentioned other than the banner, which we didn’t see until we ran out.

“Devon is very tongue-in-cheek and he was when he as at the Giants as well.

“He probably plays that way and that’s why he’s a good player.

“We didn’t need any extra motivation coming into Round 1 this year.”

