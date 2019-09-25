GWS star full of praise for Stephen Coniglio after his selfless grand final act

GWS star Josh Kelly has lavished fellow gun Stephen Coniglio with praise after he made the selfless decision to rule himself out of grand final selection.

Coniglio hasn’t played since he suffered a knee injury in round 17 and was seen as some chance of making a miraculous return on the biggest stage of all.

But he made the decision to rule himself out on Wednesday.

“Obviously it’s pretty disappointing for Cogs and the team,” Josh Kelly said on 3AW.

“He’s just so loved within the four walls of the footy club.

“I think the broader footy community is really seeing what sort of bloke he is.

“It’s unfortunate, but he knew he wasn’t right and he made that call.”

