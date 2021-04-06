GWS suffers triple injury blow to key trio

It’s already shaping as a long season for winless GWS, with the club confirming three significant injury blows.

Stephen Coniglio, Phil Davis and Matt de Boer will all miss extended periods of football after hurting themselves against Melbourne on Sunday.

Coniglio will undergo surgery after he was diagnosed with a syndesmosis injury in his ankle.

He’s expected to miss at least two months.

Davis suffered a calf injury and is expected to miss six weeks.

De Boer has ruptured a tendon in his hamstring and is expected to miss more than two months.

Harry Perryman has also been diagnosed with glandular fever after missing last week’s match with illness.

