‘Had a mare’: Adelaide ruckman shares game notes on social media

Adelaide ruckman Reilly O’Brien has apologised after he shared game notes on social media ahead of his clash with West Coast’s Nic Naitanui this weekend.

The notes said Naitanui was “lazy and unfit”.

O’Brien followed up with a video saying the post was an accident, holding up a damaged phone.

He said he wrote notes every week to give himself confidence, even if it meant “making things up” at times.

He said the pressure was now on him to “walk the walk” against the “best ruckman in the competition.”

