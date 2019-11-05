Hardware store shares cheeky message for Neil Mitchell

On Monday, 3AW’s Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell, spoke to the owner of a hardware shop which has come under fire for a controversial sign displayed outside the shop.

Tony asked Michael Trewin, owner of Demak Outdoor Timber & Hardware, to display a sign outside the shop on Wednesday reading ‘Honk if you listen to Neil Mitchell’.

But Mr Trewin had other ideas.

Today, he’s displayed a cheeky Kanye West inspired message for Neil outside his shop.

‘Neil, I’m happy for you and imma let you finish, but TJ killed it Monday #3AW’, the sign reads.

The Ferntree Gully hardware shop was forced to take down its popular sign recently, after a complaint was made to the local council.

Demak Outdoor Timber & Hardware has displayed the sign outside its store since it opened 1998, changing the message daily.

The shop was temporarily forced to take down the sign and obtain a permit to display it, after a complaint was made to Knox City Council about one message displayed.

The offending sign read: “My wife says I never listen to her … or something like that.”

Mr Trewin has now obtained a permit to display the sign.