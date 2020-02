Harley Bennell has officially joined Melbourne.

The Demons confirmed on Tuesday they’d signed the former Fremantle and Gold Coast player as a rookie.

He’s been training with the Demons since late last year.

Bennell joins the club under the AFL’s Supplemental Selection Period rule.

“If they can get him on the field, he’s an enormous talent,” Gerard Healy said on Sportsday.

“There’s a lot of upside.”

(Photo by Darrian Traynor / Getty Images)