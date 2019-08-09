Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson makes cheeky point at training!
Anybody thinking Alastair Clarkson might relax his “no long-sleeve” policy for the Hawks tonight might want to think again!
The Hawthorn coach famously banned his players from wearing long-sleeve jumpers but many have wondered whether that will still apply tonight.
The Hawks are playing GWS in Canberra, with the temperature forecast to dip as low as 1 degree!
However, in a cheeky move to presumably make a point, Clarko ran around Manuka Oval shirtless during the Hawks’ final training run in the nation’s capital.
It remains to be seen whether the long-sleeve ban will remain in place this evening.
So it looks like the boys were able to get their heads around the Canberra cold today… 🥶🤣 pic.twitter.com/Bs1xSS5EWb
— Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) August 8, 2019