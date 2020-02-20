Hawthorn confirms it was interested in getting Bradley Hill back to the club

Hawthorn footy boss Graham Wright says the club did speak about getting Bradley Hill back to the club.

But at the end of 2018, not last year.

Hill, a three-time premiership player with the Hawks, has returned to Victoria after a stint at Fremantle.

But he opted to join the Saints, not his original club.

“It was spoken about, probably the year before,” Wright explained on Sportsday.

“We had a bit of wind that he was keen to come back to Victoria with his partner, Sam, being from here, but he was only two years into a five year deal and it wasn’t probably something that could be done.

“We weren’t really involved last year, at all.”

(Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Media/Getty Images)