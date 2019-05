Hawthorn has dropped Jarryd Roughead.

The four-time premiership star and former captain will play for Box Hill on Sunday.

Chad Wingard (hamstring soreness) will also miss for the Hawks.

The club said the “difficult decision” to leave Roughead out was made “with the team’s best interests” at the fore.

The Hawks said Roughead’s form hadn’t been “up to the standard” he’d set for himself.