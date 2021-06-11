3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hawthorn footy boss responds to Tom Mitchell trade reports

5 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured
Article image for Hawthorn footy boss responds to Tom Mitchell trade reports

Hawthorn footy boss Rob McCartney says the club has not spoken with Tom Mitchell or his management about leaving the club.

It was reported on Fox Footy earlier in the week both parties could be open to parting ways at the end of the season in the right circumstances.

“I can categorically say that isn’t a conversation that has taken place,” McCartney told 3AW Football.

Press PLAY below to hear him expand on that answer

(Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332