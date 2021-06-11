Hawthorn footy boss responds to Tom Mitchell trade reports

Hawthorn footy boss Rob McCartney says the club has not spoken with Tom Mitchell or his management about leaving the club.

It was reported on Fox Footy earlier in the week both parties could be open to parting ways at the end of the season in the right circumstances.

“I can categorically say that isn’t a conversation that has taken place,” McCartney told 3AW Football.

(Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)