Hawthorn picks Tom Scully to make shock return to footy

Tom Scully has been picked by Hawthorn.

In what would be an earlier than expected return to footy, the former GWS and Melbourne star has been named on an extended bench by the Hawks.

Scully joined the Hawks in the off-season for just a future fourth round draft pick.

He was expected by many to miss a large chunk, if not all of the 2019 season due to injury.

“It (recruiting Scully) was the greatest heist I’ve seen in footy for a long, long time,” Gerard Healy said on 3AW Football.

“Well done by the Hawks. They’ve done a great job.”

Jesse Hogan is also set to make his debut for Fremantle this week.