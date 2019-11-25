Hawthorn Players to face the ‘real world’

This week, 40 Hawthorn players will complete a week of work experience.

You read right; nine to five, Monday to Friday.

The stars of the Hawthorn Football Club will find out what it’s like living outside the ‘football bubble’ by working real world jobs this week.

Cam Matthews, Development and Welfare Manager of the Hawthorn Football club, says the idea aims to prepare players for the challenges faced as they transition out of the game.

“It’s a little bit of a shock to system for our 40 players this week,” said Mr Matthews.

“We came up with the idea to give some practical hands on experience to set players up to see what life is like outside of footy.

“We know transition out of the game is challenging for a lot.

“It’s a great opportunity for the players to build a network.

“It might also encourage some boys to further educate themselves in the field they work in.”

As for finding forty jobs, Matthews said it wasn’t hard to find willing and generous Hawthorn supporters to lend a helping hand.

“It might test the them though, there will be a few tired boys around the club by the end of the week,” Mr Matthews said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on the initiative