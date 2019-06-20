Hawthorn players to ‘show support and respect’ with gesture for Adam Goodes

Hawthorn players will wear the number “37” on the back of their warm-up guernseys tomorrow night.

They’re doing it as a “show of support and respect for AFL champion Adam Goodes” before they play Sydney at the SCG.

Shaun Burgoyne said the idea came about after the release of the film – “The Final Quarter” – which detailed the treatment Goodes received in the twilight of his career.

It ultimately drove him from the game.

“With Adam’s documentary coming out, it was a good chance to reflect on where we are as an industry and where we’ve come from,” Burgoyne said.

“On reflection, clubs and players have come out and admitted that at the time, our response wasn’t good enough.

“Obviously we can’t turn back time, but as we’re playing Sydney in Sydney this Friday night, we thought it was a perfect opportunity to show our support for Adam publicly.

“We want to show that we’re all beside him, united in stamping out racism.”