Hawthorn president says AFL illicit drugs policy is ‘a rort’ and pointless

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett says the AFL’s illicit drugs policy is pointless.

He told Tom Elliott there was no transparency from the league.

“If they can’t have an enforceable policy, then don’t have a policy at all,” Mr Kennett said.

Mr Kennett, a former chairman at Beyond Blue, said he couldn’t understand why mental health issues could exempt players from testing.

“I have no idea, but you’ve got to understand the AFL is a law unto itself,” he said.

“It answers to no one.

“So much of what it does is to protect its own, whether that be players or administration.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive