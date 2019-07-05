Hawthorn ‘really mindful’ of keeping experience on its list

Hawthorn footy boss Graham Wright says the Hawks won’t be moving on all of their ageing stars at the end of the season.

Decorated veterans including Jarryd Roughead, Shaun Burgoyne, James Frawley, Grant Birchall, Paul Puopolo and Ryan Schoenmakers are among those who are having their futures discussed following the Hawks’ less than inspiring season to date.

However, speaking on 3AW, Wright said the Hawks wouldn’t be booting all of its experience out the door at once as part of its list rejuvenation.

“We’re really mindful of that,” he said.

