Hawthorn star Jaeger O’Meara suffers facial fracture
Hawthorn star Jaeger O’Meara has suffered a facial fracture in the club’s first full contact training session since they resumed from the COVID-19 lockdown.
The club vice-captain copped a knock above the eye.
While he suffered a fracture, it’s believed he’ll avoid surgery.
It’s unclear whether he’s any chance of missing the Hawks’ Round 2 clash with Geelong on June 12.
Meanwhile, St Kilda mid Jack Steele will remain on restricted duties after he underwent an arthroscope on Monday to address a bone spur causing pain in his right wrist.
He’s also still expected to play in Round 2.
(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)