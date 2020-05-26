3AW
Hawthorn star Jaeger O’Meara suffers facial fracture

8 hours ago
Hawthorn star Jaeger O’Meara has suffered a facial fracture in the club’s first full contact training session since they resumed from the COVID-19 lockdown.

The club vice-captain copped a knock above the eye.

While he suffered a fracture, it’s believed he’ll avoid surgery.

It’s unclear whether he’s any chance of missing the Hawks’ Round 2 clash with Geelong on June 12.

Meanwhile, St Kilda mid Jack Steele will remain on restricted duties after he underwent an arthroscope on Monday to address a bone spur causing pain in his right wrist.

He’s also still expected to play in Round 2.

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

