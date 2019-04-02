Hawthorn suffers double injury blow

Hawthorn has been dealt a double injury blow, with Liam Shiels and Shaun Burgoyne both set to be sidelined for a month.

The two Hawk stars have both suffered hamstring injuries.

The club released a statement on Tuesday saying they were “standard” hamstring issues and expected both players to miss “between three and four weeks”.

In better news, the club said Chad Wingard was nearing a return from injury and looked set to make his Hawthorn debut soon.