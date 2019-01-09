“He got into that car and pulled her out”: Man who captured shocking dash cam says cabbie saved driver

The man who recorded the shocking dash cam footage of the Tullamarine Freeway sign falling onto a car says a cab driver reached into the rubble and pulled driver Nella Lettieri to safety.

Ali Murad told Heidi Murphy he saw nothing which could have forewarned the sign would fall.

“That sign just came down, like nothing was holding it back,” Ali said.

“It looked like cardboard just falling down.

“There was a cab driver, he got into that car, he pulled her out and luckily she was ok.

“She was breathing and talking.”

