‘He was a danger to the public’: Top cop says Jonathan Dick had a hit list

One of Australia’s most wanted men was captured yesterday in a CBD car park.

Jonathan Dick was on the run for more than two years, after allegedly murdering his brother with a sword at Doncaster shopping centre.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said he’s “grateful” Dick has been arrested.

“He was a danger to the public,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“He was someone that we’ve been wanting to get into custody for quite a while and we’re very grateful now that he is.”

Mr Ashton said Dick had a hit list.

“He was looking to act out violently against a list of people that he knew,” he said.

“One of the streams being investigated is whether … he may have been attempting to do that yesterday.”

Dick was caught after a David Cammarata, a man who he was allegedly stalking, saw him spying on him in a Flinders Street car park.

Mr Cammarata and another man accosted Dick and a brawl broke out before police arrived and arrested the wanted man.

Mr Dick has been charged with murder, attempted murder in relation to an incident in Keilor last year, and stalking.

He appeared at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.

He has been remanded and will re-appear in December.

A battered and bruised Jonathan Dick has faced court charged over his brother’s brutal murder.. the hearing told he doesn’t suffer mental health issues and isn’t taking any medication. More in @3AW693 news at 11 — Kiara Parker (@Kiara_Parker_) August 20, 2019



