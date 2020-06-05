3AW
Health chief reveals Victoria’s coronavirus community transmission hotspots 

1 hour ago
3AW News

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer has pleaded with Melburnians in the city’s inner-north and inner-west to take extra care not to spread COVID-19.

Professor Sutton today revealed that community transmission in recent weeks has been concentrated in that area.

“There really is ongoing community transmission in Victoria. It’s at very low levels but it does seem to be concentrated in the inner-north and inner-west of Melbourne,” he said.

“Right from Keilor Downs, through Fawkner to Cragieburn, this is where, in the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen community cases.

“These areas of Melbourne appear to be the hotspots at the moment.

“People … from the inner-west or inner-north of metro Melbourne really need to consider if they have symptoms, to get tested.”

COVID-19 latest: Melbourne primary school closed after prep student tests positive

 

3AW News
News
