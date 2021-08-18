3AW
Health expert says Melbourne is in a ‘slightly unfortunate’ COVID-19 situation

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Health expert says Melbourne is in a ‘slightly unfortunate’ COVID-19 situation

Victoria is expected to report a significant spike in new COVID-19 cases today.

The Herald Sun reports at least 40 locally-acquired cases will be included in today’s figures.

It comes after a spate of unlinked cases emerged in the St Kilda area.

Dean of the School of Health Sciences at Swinburne University, Professor Bruce Thompson, says “there’s some events that happened over the last few days that we probably think are slightly unfortunate”.

“We know that there’s an incubation period so as soon as we hear a few have been listed we’ve really got to stand back for a few days to see how big the fallout is going to be,” he told Ross and Russel.

“St Kilda will be a bit of a hotspot.

“Everything we’re doing at the moment is sort of capping the whole thing but the problem is when you get outbreaks like this it sort of undoes all the good work.”

Press PLAY below to hear what Professor Thompson had to say about the COVID-19 situation in Melbourne

Health department’s testing plea to those who’ve been to St Kilda

Ross and Russel
News
