Health expert says Pfizer supply situation in Victoria is ‘not good’

A health expert says he’s not confident about the flow of Pfizer vaccines into Victoria in coming weeks and months.

Health program director at the Grattan Institute, Dr Stephen Duckett, says demand for the vaccine has “gone through the roof” due to Victoria’s latest COVID-19 outbreak.

“People, they used to be hesitant, and they now want the vaccine,” he told 3AW Breakfast.

Dr Duckett says he’s concerned about the future of Pfizer supply in the state.

It comes after the state government suspended Pfizer walk-ins and appointments for the first Pfizer dose earlier this week.

RUSSEL: “Doctor … your confidence levels on Pfizer supply?” DR DUCKETT: “Not good, I’m afraid.”

“What we’re seeing here, already, is the state government here in Victoria is saying ‘Look, we’ve had a huge number of people fronting up at the hubs and we’re turning people away, and we’re not confident we’re going to get more doses in three or six weeks time’,” Dr Duckett said.

“The Commonwealth has said ‘Look, we’ve been really good and given you all these doses over the last few weeks but next week we’re cutting it by 20,000 doses’.”

