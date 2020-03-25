Health heroes contract COVID-19 as Premier issues blunt warning

Four frontline Victorian health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Victoria now has 466 confirmed cases of the virus, up 55 on Tuesday.

Werribee Health has confirmed an emergency department staff member tested positive to COVID-19 on Sunday.

Further testing has since confirmed another three staff members have also contracted the virus.

All four are in stable conditions.

It comes as the Premier issued a blunt warning to Victorians on Wednesday.

There are now further restrictions, limiting gatherings to ten people outside with appropriate distance, and shutting down shopping centre food courts, property auctions and inspections, beauty parlours and other non essential services.

Daniel Andrews says those won’t be the last restrictions imposed – declaring that if people don’t comply the rate of new infections will soon overwhelm hospitals.

He’s urging people not to go out, unless they have to go to work, or shop for essential items.

“If we don’t follow those rules, if we don’t use common sense, if we don’t fundamentally change the way we live; we will not slow the spread of this virus, we will not flatten the curve, our hospital system will be overwhelmed and Victorians will die,” Daniel Andrews warned.

