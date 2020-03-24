Weddings and funerals impacted as PM announces latest COVID-19 measures

Funerals are capped at 10 people and weddings are capped at five people in the national cabinet’s latest measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In less drastic new measures than many anticipated, PM Scott Morrison detailed changes that include:

Weddings can only continue with the married couple, celebrant and witnesses only

No more than 10 attendees at funerals

Beauty, tanning and nail salons closed

Hairdressers and barbers remain open

Schools remain open (although Victoria has already brought forward its school holidays)

“Going out for an exercise with perhaps your partner or a small group, that’s fine”

“Visits to your premises … should be kept to a minimum and with a very small number of guests”

Shopping centres remain open, but food courts can serve takeaway only

Auctions and open homes no longer permitted

