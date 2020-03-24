Weddings and funerals impacted as PM announces latest COVID-19 measures
Funerals are capped at 10 people and weddings are capped at five people in the national cabinet’s latest measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
In less drastic new measures than many anticipated, PM Scott Morrison detailed changes that include:
- Weddings can only continue with the married couple, celebrant and witnesses only
- No more than 10 attendees at funerals
- Beauty, tanning and nail salons closed
- Hairdressers and barbers remain open
- Schools remain open (although Victoria has already brought forward its school holidays)
- “Going out for an exercise with perhaps your partner or a small group, that’s fine”
- “Visits to your premises … should be kept to a minimum and with a very small number of guests”
- Shopping centres remain open, but food courts can serve takeaway only
- Auctions and open homes no longer permitted
