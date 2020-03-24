3AW
Weddings and funerals impacted as PM announces latest COVID-19 measures

4 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS AUSTRALIA

Funerals are capped at 10 people and weddings are capped at five people in the national cabinet’s latest measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In less drastic new measures than many anticipated, PM Scott Morrison detailed changes that include:

  • Weddings can only continue with the married couple, celebrant and witnesses only
  • No more than 10 attendees at funerals
  • Beauty, tanning and nail salons closed
  • Hairdressers and barbers remain open
  • Schools remain open (although Victoria has already brought forward its school holidays)
  • “Going out for an exercise with perhaps your partner or a small group, that’s fine”
  • “Visits to your premises … should be kept to a minimum and with a very small number of guests”
  • Shopping centres remain open, but food courts can serve takeaway only
  • Auctions and open homes no longer permitted

Click PLAY to hear 3AW Nights host Denis Walter cross to the press conference and summarise

The Melbourne bride + groom who who practiced social distancing on the alter

CORONAVIRUS AUSTRALIA
