Health Minister explains why the latest COVID-19 case is a ‘wake-up call’ for Victorians

The Victorian health minister has called on those who were at the Curry Vault Indian Restaurant and Bar on Friday but did not “check-in” to come forward and get tested for COVID-19.

The CBD venue, on Bank Place, has been listed as a Tier 1 site of concern after a man who tested positive to the coronavirus spent several hours dining there on Friday night.

So far, some 18 patrons and staff who were at the venue have been tested and are awaiting results.

But Martin Foley revealed on Wednesday morning that while there was a check-in system in place at the time, many people at the venue did not do so.

“I want to thank everyone who did do that but more need to come forward,” he said.

Mr Foley said it served as a valuable warning to Victorians.

“This is a wake-up call to both operators and patrons to step up and use the services that are on offer,” he said.

He also reminded businesses and operators there were fines of up to $10,000 for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions.

Meanwhile, all people who were on flight JQ771 on May 4, from Adelaide to Melbourne, have also been asked to come forward and get tested.